Justified: City Primeval season 1: Should Boyd Crowder return?

As we prepare for the Justified: City Primeval season 1 premiere in the coming days, let’s just talk a big elephant in the room. Is there any chance at all that Boyd Crowder could come back into the fold?

Well, to better answer that, let’s just say that there is both good and bad news. The good news is that technically, Walton Goggins could come back at some point, given that his character is not dead and by virtue of that alone, the door has to be open. However, at the same time there is no evidence that it is happening. FX has yet to say anything to suggest we will see more Boyd, who was imprisoned at the end of the original series.

While we would argue that anything is possible in regards to the future of this franchise, we tend to think that in the early going, the goal of Justified: City Primeval is going to be mostly establishing a new world around Raylan as opposed to just repeating what has been done already. That includes a new adversary named Clement who you will see within the first two episodes of the show. Boyd does greatly inform who Timothy Olyphant’s character is so in that way, we would argue that he always has a presence, even if it is not always one that you see on-screen. We are certainly not going to ignore the character’s impact. As a matter of fact, it feels like a total mistake to do that!

In the end, we’ll just keep our eyes peeled for a possible Boyd cameo, but we’re also not relying on it. The most important thing is the story in front of us, and we expect that to be as intense and character-driven as anything that we’ve seen within this world over the years.

What do you think: Will Boyd appear during Justified: City Primeval?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

