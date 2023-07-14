Justified: City Primeval season 1 teaser: Raylan’s next job

Can you believe we are a mere matter of days away from seeing Justified: City Primeval on FX? It feels like forever ago when the return of Raylan was first announced, and we couldn’t be more excited!

Basically, here is what we can say entering the first two episodes: There are some really fantastic opportunities within these to get a proper reintroduction into who he is following the events of the original show. He’s still out on the job, his daughter is much older, and it seems like he’s at least moved forward from the Boyd Crowder saga. However, this doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have his fair share of challenges.

In particular, one of the latest previews for what lies ahead (watch here) signals exactly every little thing that the character could be coming up against moving forward as he takes on a case in Detroit. There are multiple opponents, new challenges, and of course dangerous threats. He’s going to confront them all with the same charisma and disregard for the rules that we’ve seen in the past.

Is it going to be hard for Justified: City Primeval to actually match the greatness of the original show? Without a doubt, given that it holds such a place of adoration and nostalgia with a lot of people out there. However, we will say that the first couple of episodes should serve as a great way to dive head-first back into this world and there are enjoyable moments all around. Also, even if you are new to this world you can enjoy them — it is not necessary for you to have watched the original Justified to understand what is going on here.

Now, let’s just hope that this follow-up series isn’t just a one-off…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

