Justified: City Primeval season 1 trailer: Raylan’s big return

Are you ready to check out Justified: City Primeval over on FX? Well, know this: The show will be back before you know it! Come July 18 Timothy Olyphant is going to be back as Raylan, and we just have to hope the show is as good as we remember it.

Now, it does go without saying that the attention is going to be here for the show. Just remember what we saw at the end of the original show! How is all of this going to work without Boyd Crowder? That is something that we still have to figure out.

We know that at least for now, a big part of what will make this show stand out is the setting. Raylan is going to spend a lot of time here in Detroit and if you haven’t seen the official synopsis yet (see below), it gives you a good sense of what is poised to transpire:

Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

This sounds like the perfect follow-up to the original, and the full teaser here gives us a better sense of what’s going to be coming. Let’s just hope the show lives up to a lot of the hype!

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

