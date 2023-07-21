Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 2: Ben’s memorial

For those who are not aware as of yet, Only Murders in the Building season 3 is going to premiere on Hulu come Tuesday, August 8. Not only that, but you will have a chance to see both of the first two episodes in one night! The show is going to be doing a lot to throw you head-first into the Broadway world, which makes sense given not only the victim in theater actor Ben, but also the scene of the crime.

How did someone seemingly poison this character prior to him going on stage? It’s such a fascinating question given that the murder is obvious. However, the way it happened is a little bit less so. There are so many people who could be responsible for what happened and at this point, we just need more clues.

During episode 2 titled “The Beat Goes On,” you are going to see the trio of Oliver, Charles, and Mabel do their best to find some answers. However, they are going to be doing so in a rather shaky venue: Ben’s memorial service. To learn a little bit more, all you have to do is check out the full Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

Mabel, Oliver & Charles attend Ben’s lavish memorial full of fans and those with more dubious motives. As the actor’s sudden death is mourned, Oliver works to revive his shaky Broadway show.

Now by the end of this episode, it is our hope that we’re going to be able to at least have a few suspected pinpointed — even if we don’t have any answers. After all, for the time being that’s going to be a hard thing to have.

