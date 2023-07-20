Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 1: Cliffhanger chaos

Can you believe that we are inching ever closer to Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 1? It has been such a long wait! Yet, we feel like the August 8 return of the show to Hulu is going to be stuffed full of all sorts of twists and turns. It is going to be funny, thought-provoking, and even heartfelt at times. There is a reason why it has been an Emmy favorite through its first two seasons.

First things first, let’s inform you that “The Show Must…” is the title of the first episode back, and there has to be some irony to that … right? The title is an obvious reference to “the show must go on” and, of course, that feels borderline impossible after what we saw at the end of season 2. Even if it is temporary, the show has to stop!

Anyway, the newly-released Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 1 synopsis does a good job of setting the table and preparing you for whatever is coming up next:

After Ben Glenroy’s collapse on stage, Charles, Oliver and Mabel piece together the show’s first days with a suspicious cast and crew to determine if foul play was involved.

We tend to think that this season, at least at times, is going to navigate a lot through the past and present. We have to remember that there is a huge chunk of time within that one-year jump that is chock full of mysteries. Take, for example, how Oliver got this new play off the ground. Also, remember that Charles seemed to have a lot of animosity towards Ben. We don’t think that he is the killer by any means, but there is a lot more going on with these two than initially meets the eye. There is a lot to be prepared for here, but we’ll have to wait and see how a lot of it pans out.

