Only Murders in the Building season 3: A big Meryl Streep clue?

Who is Meryl Streep playing on Only Murders in the Building season 3? There have been so many questions about that, really ever since her casting was first announced.

So what do we know? Well, her role is that of a theater actress, someone presumably working as a part of Oliver’s production — which, of course, took a turn for the worse in the season 2 finale when Ben (Paul Rudd) died on stage. Is there some evidence that Meryl’s character could have killed him? Well, let’s dive more into that for a moment, shall we?

Recently, the official account for the Hulu series posted a character poster for Meryl (click here), and along with that they included the following caption: “I’m the greatest star, 🌟 I am by far. But no one knows it.”

What does this mean? On the surface, you can 100% argue that this is just a reference to Barbra Streisand, as iconic a stage performer as you are going to find. Yet, is there more intentionality behind it? You could argue that Streep’s character is, ironically, the opposite of the woman playing her. It is possible that we’re talking about someone down on her luck, who has given her all to this community over the years and is still desperately looking for that big break. Could she resent Ben, to the point where she would be willing to take him out? That’s at least something that we’re wondering about at the moment here.

If nothing else, we do think that we have to consider her a suspect! Ben seems to be pretty egotistical and just by virtue of that alone, he’s going to cause some problems and may not be the easiest person to deal with. That could lead to him having a ton of enemies in the end…

What are you most hoping to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 3?

(Photo: Hulu.)

