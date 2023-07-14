Only Murders in the Building season 3 teaser: New footage!

While we do not have a full Only Murders in the Building season 3 trailer as of yet, we can at least share something great today. The folks at Hulu have unveiled another small look towards the upcoming season, and within this one there are at least a few new glimpses as to what lies ahead.

In particular, who doesn’t want to see something more of Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep? They are each going to be a prominent part of the story, though how they factor in to everything exactly remains to be seen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

If you head over to the link here, you can see near the end of the Twitter teaser Streep’s character (a theater performer) shushing someone … but who? There’s really not enough of her in here to have a specific read on her character, but it is far to recognize that her role will be significant. This is not just a one-episode cameo designed to have Hulu boast about having a significant star on board.

Meanwhile, there is a little more of Rudd’s Ben with him looking super-psyched at the end alongside Oliver (Martin Short). We know already that he was set to be one of the stars of Oliver’s new production, but he died right at the start of the show. He was poisoned, but by whom? This is the real mystery at the heart of the new season. Ben did have a pretty significant ego, and we already got a sense that there is a lot of animosity between him and Steve Martin’s Charles.

We are set up for a really fun, dynamic season, and we can only hope that there will be great opportunities for theories and speculation. Isn’t that one of the best parts of this show most of the time?

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Only Murders in the Building right now, including a Selena Gomez preview

What do you most want to see on Only Murders in the Building season 3, especially from the new faces?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to ensure that you do not miss any other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







