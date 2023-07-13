Only Murders in the Building season 3: A Selena Gomez preview

Are we still bummed out that Selena Gomez did not get an Emmy nomination for Only Murders in the Building this week? 100%. However, we are at least thrilled to be blessed with a new preview featuring her alongside none other than Meryl Streep!

Can we all just agree collectively that getting to do anything with Meryl Streep is one of the coolest honors known to mankind? It feels like the sort of thing that any of us would be thrilled to be able to do. The best part of the preview we’re talking about here is just how natural, candid, and relatively unforced the entire thing feels.

If you head over to the link here, you can view the Instagram tease featuring Gomez and Streep highlighting the August 8 premiere date for the new season. The most endearing thing about it to us is the fact that Meryl is not 100% sure that she’s getting the date right, which leads to Selena having to reassure here. This is just a reminder that these two are going to be really fun on-screen together, even if there isn’t a lot of information out there already as to who Selena will be playing.

So what can we say at the moment? Well, it is rather simple: The third season revolves around the death of theater performer Ben, and it takes place a year after the death of Bunny Folger was completely resolved. Streep’s character is also an accomplished stage performer in her own right, and we wonder if she was a co-star who we just didn’t see during that season 2 finale time jump.

Now, let’s all just cross our fingers and hope for a trailer reveal soon. Don’t we all deserve it after waiting for so long?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 3, especially for Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep?

(Photo: Hulu.)

