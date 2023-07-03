Only Murders in the Building season 3 trailer: Where is it?

Where is the trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 3? This is a question that we see being asked, time and time again, and we understand why. After all, the premiere is just over a month away at this point, and we’ve already learned that the likes of Jesse Williams, Meryl Streep, and more are going to appearing at some point.

Now that we’ve said all of that, it hardly replaces getting to see some real footage of the story to come. We do think a trailer is coming this month, but it’s all a matter of when the folks at Hulu want to put it out. Can we share some more insight all about that?

Well, let’s just start off here by sharing a little bit of what we’ve seen in the past. Last year, the streaming service released the season 2 trailer a couple of weeks before the premiere. If they opt to do that again, we’re probably still at least two weeks away from getting to see something equally substantial. Can they change it up? Sure, and we hope that we do get it a little bit faster! However, we’ve learned over the years to not get our hopes up too much when it comes to this sort of thing. It will come out whenever Hulu decides the time is right.

As for what we know about this season at the moment, you’ve got another spectacular mystery as everyone within the Arconia and beyond does their best in order to figure out exactly what happened to theater actor Ben (Paul Rudd), who died at the end of season 2. Meryl Streep and Jesse Williams are among the big new additions, and we know that Rudd will still have a substantial role to play in flashbacks.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 3?

(Photo: Hulu.)

