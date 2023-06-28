Only Murders in the Building season 3: A suspect board?

We recognize that the Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere is still more than a month away, but some clues are starting to surface! Or, if nothing else, we are getting the good sense that the marketing for this series is about to go into yet another gear.

If you head over to the official Twitter for the Hulu comedy right now, you can see a fun little tease that puts stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez at the center of everything. What is perhaps just as important here, though, is the apparent suspect / evidence board that exists behind them. You can see a few different objects up there, plus a photo of who could be Meryl Streep’s new character — some sort of prominent theater performer. (Remember that Paul Rudd’s Ben, the victim for this season, is also an actor.)

The fact that we’re getting some not-so-subtle teases right now is a reminder that Hulu will probably lift the veil on some other good stuff fairly soon. That could include a teaser, a trailer, or some specific sneak peeks from the upcoming episodes. We know that it’s been a long time since season 2 finished up, but we do think it will be worth the wait. After all, you’ve got a spectacular cast here, plus a mystery with a lot of potential.

Given that the Only Murders in the Building premiere is currently set for early August, we tend to think that within a couple of weeks, a trailer will arrive on our doorstep. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for good stuff from it!

