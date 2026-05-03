FROM season 4 episode 4 preview: Is Sara’s torment back?

As we get prepared to see FROM season 4 episode 4 next week on MGM+, there are so many subjects worth of discussion. After all, Victor is panicked, Ethan and Julie are trying to find answers, and Sophia is making her next move.

What is that, exactly? Well, we saw at the end of episode 3 that she is going to be living with Sara, and that serves as an almost-immediate cause for concern. Remember for a moment here that Sophia’s whole MO here is to terrorize people and turn the town against each other. Sara is already a pariah in the midst of many because of events of the past. By virtue of this, the thought here may be that blaming her for assorted incidents is not going to be that hard of a thing. (From where we stand, we’re worried — very worried.)

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To get a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to check out the FROM season 4 episode 4 synopsis below:

An ominous discovery puts Boyd and his trusted circle on high alert; Julie searches for a way to harness her newfound abilities and Sara is once again tortured by the voices in her head.

Now, here is what we have to wonder. Are these voices caused by Sophia, or just the mere proximity to her? These are just some of the things that could be exploited here over time.

As for what else is ahead…

To us, one of the biggest things could be trying to understand Victor’s reaction to the Man in Yellow’s signature outfit. Does this mean that he has spent time with him? We do not know how you can view this in any other way, but there are still major questions that remain.

Related – Learn more about tonight’s episode

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 4 episode 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates very soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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