FROM season 4 episode 3: The new Boyd cliffhanger!

Based on what happened at the end of FROM season 4 episode 3 today on MGM+, one thing remains abundantly clear: This is a show still eager to mess with our heads. The same goes for Boyd Stevens.

After all, the events of this episode caused Harold Perrineau’s character to reflect more on his past, especially when it comes to his time with Abby. He feels like he could have done more to help her and by virtue of that, he is trying to do his best to not give up on Acosta now. Over the course of this episode, that took the form of him trying to give her a job. In particular, we are talking about her looking over evidence from the past, perhaps putting her police skills to good use.

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Is this going to give Acosta the purpose that she needs? That remains to be seen but at the same time, we at least know that it has Boyd looking back at his past — and then you have the hand reaching for him underneath the Earth. What’s going on there?

Well, you can easily argue that this is all in his head, and that the town is using his memory of Abby to try to throw him back into mourning. This does, after all, happen at the site of her grave! However, at the same time, can you argue that this is being done as a warning? Who says that the dead / spirits have to all be evil? The Boy in White exists in this place for a reason. (Speaking of which, the Boy turned up again in this episode, almost to signal that the lighthouse has been moved.)

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What did you think about the events of FROM season 4 episode 3?

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This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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