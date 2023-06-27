Only Murders in the Building season 3: New character tease

We are under a month away from watching Only Murders in the Building season 3, but there is a LOT to look forward to here! So, where do we start?

Well, first and foremost, remember that we have a mystery that could take the show slightly out of the Arconia, at least for a little while. We are going to go head-first into the world of theater, which makes since given 1) Oliver’s work on Broadway and 2) the murder victim for this season is Paul Rudd’s Ben, a theater actor.

You have likely heard that Rudd, Meryl Streep, and Jesse Williams are just a few of the new additions to the show this season, and to go along with them, you will also see Ashley Park of Emily in Paris. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actress had the following to say about what we can expect from her coming up:

“I don’t think I’m allowed to say yet, but what I will say, if people know my roots of where I came from, they’ll be happy in terms of how I started in this business … I think what you can expect from season 3, is it’s like, that cast with legends, and just the most gracious people … I laughed so much on that set as well.”

For those unaware, Park has a history of performing on stage, so we think it is fair to guess that she is also playing a Broadway actor within this world — and the same can be said for Streep. We tend to think that the writers are going to go all-out here delivering what may in part be a tribute to Broadway, but also a really exciting mystery in its own right. Or, at the very least, this is what we’re hoping for at the moment.

