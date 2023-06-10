Only Murders in the Building season 3: Selena Gomez on Meryl Streep

As we get ourselves prepared for Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Hulu this August, there is really one top story. How can there not be when you are talking about Meryl Streep? She is a living legend and she’s more than likely going to bring some great stuff to the story — and sooner rather than later.

For every cast member on the show, we are sure that there is a sense of joy that comes with having her around. That is reflected in some of the latest comments from none other than Selena Gomez.

Speaking to The Wrap in a recent interview, here is some of what the actress behind Mabel and executive producer had to say about getting a chance to work with her:

Working with her, for any actor I would assume, it takes your breath away to be around someone who is a part of history, who has paved the way for so many actresses and told so many powerful stories and is recognized for that. And she couldn’t have been more humble, more nice, more, just, adorable. I don’t know how to explain it. She was so sweet to everyone and on time and never looked at her script. It was really inspiring.

Who is Meryl playing?

There are not a ton of details out there as of yet, but all indications still suggest that she is a theater performer, and presumably, she could be involved in the same production as Ben (Paul Rudd). He is the murder victim at the center of the new season, and we are certainly excited to see who this character is and what he brings to the world of the Arconia and beyond. (We’re just trying to assume that the Arconia is still a huge part of the show.)

