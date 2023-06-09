Only Murders in the Building season 3 trailer: Big opportunity?

For everyone out there excited to see an Only Murders in the Building season 3 at Hulu, we very much understand! There are a couple of months to go until the series comes back, and we hope that it is every bit as exciting and mysterious as what we’ve seen in the past.

Also, let’s be honest here: There are probably some people more curious about this show than ever following the release of Based on a True Story today. How can there not be? The two shows are different, but they do share some similarities.

We do wonder on some level if the folks at Hulu considered putting out a trailer for this upcoming season today, mostly for the sake of comedy if for no other reason. However, there’s a pretty big reason why they wouldn’t consider it too seriously. After all, remember for a moment here that we’re probably too far away still! We tend to think that they want to be patient so that the maximum amount of people are watching this show when it comes back on the air.

Now as for what we’re most hoping to see on the series when it returns, there are a few different things! Take, for starters, a lot of Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep, as they are two of the biggest stars coming on board in a major way. Beyond just that, we also want to learn a little bit more about where things stand with Oliver, Mabel, and Charles. Just remember for a moment what it is that they’ve gone through! There is certainly a chance to see them continue to evolve, as well in the time jump since the murder of Bunny was resolved.

(Photo: Hulu.)

