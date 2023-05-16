Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date official

For everyone out there excited to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Hulu down the road, we have great news!

Today, Hulu finally confirmed the worst-kept secret out there in that the Selena Gomez – Steve Martin – Martin Short mystery show will be back on Tuesday, August 8. These episodes will revolve around the death of Ben, the egotistical Broadway actor played at the end of season 2 by Paul Rudd. The show has already completed a one-year time jump, so of course we are curious to see more of what we are going to see as a result of that for all of the characters.

Beyond of course getting to see more Rudd (which we certainly welcome), there are some other notable names to be excited about moving forward — think Meryl Streep, who will be playing a stage performer in her own right! We imagine that the new episodes are going to be every bit as funny and fascinating as what we had the first two times, and we just hope the mystery both makes sense, while having some other twists and turns along the way.

One other good thing to note is that for now, there is no insight out there suggesting that Only Murders in the Building is nearing the end of the road. We worry about that mostly in the sense that Martin may not be seeking out projects anymore once this is over. Still, he seems to be having a great time with this show, and we’re sure that it helps that he continues to work with someone he very-much loves in Short.

