Only Murders in the Building season 3 video: A cast surprise

We know that the wait for Only Murders in the Building season 3 has been long already, and it will continue for at least a little while. After all, there is no specific premiere date of yet. However, we at least have a good sense as to when everyone could, in theory, be back on the air again. Think in terms of the summer!

So while we wait around to get to that point, why not share something good from Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez?

In a new video from the show’s official Twitter, you can see the trio announce the end of filming from a rather famous elevator, before then coming out and waving to the entire crew who works on the show. It’s a really fun little video that celebrates some of the unsung heroes. Also, it may give you a great belly laugh at the end, when Short looks to the crowd and asks them who they like the most of the trio. (Selena promptly walking away is a total mood.)

The new season of Only Murders in the Building should begin not too long after the season 2 finale cliffhanger, which was actually a good year after Bunny’s killer was brought to justice. There is a new victim in theater actor Ben, and we now have to figure out not only who did this, but also why. Paul Rudd will return despite his character being killed, and you are also going to have a chance to see a prominent role for one Meryl Streep.

Odds are, this season is going to be a blast — and we certainly hope that along the way, there are some opportunities for a few more theories, as well. Isn’t that a big part of what makes this show so awesome at the end of the day?

