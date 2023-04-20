Only Murders in the Building season 3: New premiere date hopes

For everyone excited to see Only Murders in the Building premiere on Hulu, know this: Filming is in the process of wrapping up!

In a post on Twitter yesterday, the show’s official account noted that Meryl Streep is done with her work on the season, and the same can be said for some other cast members. While we can’t speak to if everyone is 100% done with work this time around, we’re closing in on it.

Now, there are a couple of big takeaways here. First and foremost, Streep is clearly playing a part throughout much of the season, as she’s been working on the show for months and we’ve got at least enough evidence that this isn’t some one or two-episode gig. We tend to think that what makes working on this show so appealing, beyond just teaming up with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, is that it’s a pretty short production compared to a lot of others out there. It makes it more convenient.

Now, how does filming wrapping up now impact a possible premiere date? Well, let’s just say that it feels more likely that the August reports out there are true. That would allow for the post-production team to have all the necessary time to get these stories together without having to rush anything along. Of course, we’d love it sooner, but there is no real reason to rush anything along if you are them.

Let’s just hope for another great Only Murders in the Building mystery — at the core of season 3 seems to be Ben, Paul Rudd’s character who was a prominent star in Oliver’s play. We also know that Meryl is playing some sort of theater performer in her own right.

