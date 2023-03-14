Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: In August?

Just how confident should we all really be that Only Murders in the Building season 3 is going to premiere at some point in August?

Make no mistake that at this point, there’s hope. There’s even reports saying that early August, in fact, is when the show will be coming back.

So are these reports realistic? We understand the reason for any skepticism out there, mostly because production only started for season 3 a couple of months ago. Yet, there is a reason why this makes a good bit of sense when you go on a deep-dive thinking all about it. The Hulu series has shorter episodes than the majority of scripted series out there — it’s one of the benefits of being a comedy! It’s also not one that is reliant on special effects or anything else that leads to a long post-production process.

We also do think that on some level, the aforementioned streaming service likes having it on the air in the summer. There isn’t that much competition out there at that point, and it can command a good bit of attention. Also, silly as it sounds, we don’t think they want to keep people waiting to see something that is really fun, hilarious, and full of mystery. It’s such fantastic escapism, and don’t we all need more of that in our lives?

Our hope at this point is that come May or June, we will have a chance to see if some of these rumors about an August start are actually true. For the time being, though, we see no real reason to be overly skeptical about it. Let’s just hope that the central mystery of who killed Paul Rudd’s Ben lives up to the hype. If there is any criticism we have for season 2, it’s that Bunny’s death got a little too convoluted close to the end.

Do you think that August does make a good deal of sense for Only Murders in the Building season 3?

