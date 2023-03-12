Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: New report…

Do we have an official Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date over at Hulu? We wouldn’t go that far as of yet, but there is a new report out there suggesting that we will be returning to the Arconia over the course of the summer.

According to a report from SpoilerTV, the Steve Martin – Selena Gomez – Martin Short series will be back with a two-episode premiere on Tuesday, August 8. There are some reasons why this makes some sense. For starters, it’s a little bit more than a month later than when season 2 premiered in 2022. This is where it’s important to remember that season 3 also started filming about a month later than season 2. The timeline lines up.

Also, remember that Hulu seems to be rather fond of having this show on during the summer, where it can carve out some space for itself. We also tend to think that season 3 has the potential to be one of the biggest and most exciting yet, which is largely a product of getting stars like Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep on board. We know that Rudd is going to be coming on board as Broadway actor Ben, who was killed at the very end of season 2. Meanwhile, Meryl’s role is still a mystery.

We don’t expect an official confirmation on a season 3 premiere date for several months, so prepare to be disappointed if you were actually expecting some clarity in the relatively near future. There’s just no evidence that we’re getting that. Hulu typically reveals start dates about two or three months before a show comes back; about a month later than that, you will have a chance to see a first-look trailer.

Premiere date aside, we just hope that season 3 is every bit as awesome as what we had the first two go-arounds.

