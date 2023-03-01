Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: March hopes

As we start to get into the month of March, why not look ahead to Only Murders in the Building season 3 and its future? The Hulu comedy has been in production since January and by virtue of that, we know that we are building towards some sort of big premiere.

Of course, there is still a huge question that is worth asking: How much longer are we going to wait until we see the premiere, let alone an announcement. Is something going to be revealed throughout this month?

We should note here, first and foremost, that Hulu is most likely planning to have season 3 ready for late summer or early fall. That’s at least if they follow the same timeline that they’ve established in the past. We’re looking here at a show that started filming about a month later than season 2 did, and that batch of episodes aired firmly in the summer.

So what could we learn about the show’s future over the course of this month? There are certainly a few things we are curious about that they could reveal, whether it be new castings or, at the very least, details on Meryl Streep’s still-mysterious character. If we can get a little bit more information on either one of these, that would go a long way.

Realistically, though, a specific date announcement probably won’t come until mid-to-late spring, at the earliest. Typically a promo tour for a show lasts a good two / two and a half months, and there is no reason to think that this is going to be any different. We just hope that season 3 does end up leading to something more, especially since we are losing Succession and there is a chance that season 3 of Ted Lasso is the end of the road.

