Only Murders in the Building season 3 cast in SAG Awards opening

We may be waiting for a while to see the Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere on Hulu, but there is something fun to share now!

Leading up to the presentation of the SAG Awards today, series stars Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez all took part in a really fun cold open that allowed them to play on the fact that the two guys are nominated in the same category this year.

What this really does for us, more so than anything else, is remind us of how much we miss these three as Oliver, Charles, and Mabel. Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building is currently in production, and we know that there are some great people coming on board in Meryl Streep and Jesse Williams, plus Paul Rudd following his brief stint in the season 2 finale. This cold open is something that all three of them are probably familiar with already thanks to SNL, and it gives you a few genuine laughs.

At the heart of season 3, the trio is going to have to figure out what happened to Rudd’s character of Ben, a theater actor who died right at the opening of the show. A year has passed since the resolution of Bunny Folger’s murder, and that does mean there is a lot that could have transpired with all three of these characters. Who knows what their future is going to hold, or what they are up to right now?

If you want to check out the full opening for Gomez, Martin, and Short from the SAG Awards, be sure to visit the link here.

What do you think about this opening, and does it make you more excited to see Only Murders in the Building season 3?

