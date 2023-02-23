Only Murders in the Building season 3 spoilers: Who is Kimber?

As we await the hopeful premiere of Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Hulu later this year, we have more to share! There is another new character popping up within the show’s world, and this one is tied very much to the world of theater.

According to a new report from Deadline, Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park is going to be on board the upcoming batch of episodes. Her character’s name is Kimber, and the only official thing about her right now is that she is described as “a Broadway ingenue.” We know that Oliver’s play was the setting for the most-recent murder, so we tend to think that in general, a lot of characters will be popping up from that world coming up.

So how will this character relate to the story? We can’t help but think back to the warning Charles gave Ben (Paul Rudd) to stay away from “her” at the end of the season 2 finale. Could Kimber be that person? Another bit of speculation is that he is referring to the mystery character played by Meryl Streep, who was announced as a part of the cast earlier this year.

We know that Only Murders in the Building has a real penchant for casting great people, so we’re sure that this addition will fit into the complicated web quite nicely. While the series is in production we don’t expect a lot of specific teases; however, don’t be shocked if we get more of a formal premiere date announcement this spring. This is one of the most popular shows that Hulu has, and it also works perfectly in the summer. We have a hard time thinking that Hulu is going to do all that much when it comes to changing that.

