Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: Milestones

If you aren’t excited for Only Murders in the Building season 3 over at Hulu, you haven’t been watching the show so far! The Hulu comedy is of course funny, but also mysterious, heartfelt, and full of great characters from top to bottom.

Also, we know already that there are some fantastic additions from start to finish here! Just think about an extended presence for Paul Rudd following his debut in the season 2 finale; or, the mysterious addition of one Meryl Streep. We’re still astounded that she signed on, and we tend to think there has to be some sort of great character for her.

So what is the road to a premiere date going to look like? We do think there are a few different big events that need to be checked off the metaphorical list that brings us a little bit closer to the date. First and foremost, of course, we have production. That’s going to run for the next little while, and absolutely we’re excited to see if there are any more teases along the way! Our hope is that there is a chance that we’ll be able to see things wrap up by the spring; the cast and crew started up in January, and we know that the shorter run time per episode makes it so that these can be turned around pretty fast.

After filming is wrapped, the next milestone is simply us waiting to get a formal premiere-date announcement. We tend to think come late spring / early summer, that will come out. Following that, there will be a trailer that is unveiled a month or so before the show is actually back.

At the moment, our feeling is that we could see season 3 premiere in July or August. We know that’s a little later than season 2, but remember that production started a little bit later this time around and we’re trying to be at least somewhat realistic here.

