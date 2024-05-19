The Responder season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on BBC One, you are going to have a chance to see The Responder season 2 episode 4 — so what can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s note that the final episode is right around the corner! There are only two more to go for the Martin Freeman series and as the show moves forward, things are only going to get more intense. He has some incredibly difficult decisions to make, and whatever happens here will carry into the finale.

Below, you can check out the full The Responder season 2 episode 4 synopsis with a few details all about what lies ahead:

Chris has Franny’s encro phone, but can’t decide whether to hand it over to the drug squad, or return it to Franny. As he wavers, Franny hunts him throughout the city.

Are lives in danger here? Well, let’s just say that the answer here is a definitive “yes.” British dramas in particular are notorious for taking big risks and, of course, we do tend to think that this is going to be the case here as well. Anything could happen over these final episodes, especially when you think about how at the moment, there is no telling if there’s going to be a season 3 or not. We would just say to take a few deep breaths, and prepare for Chris to face arguably one of the biggest choices of his entire career. There is no easy answer, and there are some severe consequences no matter what he opts to do.

Sure, that may be stressful for him, but isn’t one of the appeals of a show like this watching how some of these consequences play out? We tend to to think.

What do you most want to see moving into The Responder season 2 episode 4?

How do you think the events of everything you see here are going to carry over into the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. There will be more coming soon.

