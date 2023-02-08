Only Murders in the Building season 3: Is Nathan Lane returning?

There are certainly a lot of things to be excited about when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season on Hulu. Is Nathan Lane among them?

Obviously, it would be great to see a living legend of his caliber back on board the show again as Teddy Dimas, and we absolutely think there’s a lot of story to tell with him. Where will things stand, for example, for him and Oliver? How much has his life changed since the one-year time jump? We think he’s such a fascinating character, and that’s without even getting into his relationship with Theo. It would be a blast to see him back on the series again in the relatively near future.

As for whether or not that is going to happen, let’s just say that (of course), there is some mystery there! Speaking in a new interview on The Today Show, here is just some of what Lane had to say on the subject, alongside his latest new gig on Broadway in Pictures from Home:

“They got Meryl Streep—they’re filming the third season now—she’s joined … If I can, on a day off, they’ve asked me to pop in. But it’s Meryl, Paul Rudd and Jesse Williams. It’s a whole new murder mystery.”

The fact that the producers clearly want Lane to come back makes us think that at some point, he’ll make it happen, even if it is only for an episode or two. There is such a fantastic cast this time around, and of course we have questions about Meryl’s role. Sure, we know that Rudd’s character of Ben is already dead, but odds are, he’ll be sprinkled into the story regardless.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming and we don't want you missing any of them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!








