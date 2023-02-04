Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: Worst case?

We know that Only Murders in the Building season 3 is coming to Hulu, and there are SO many reasons to be excited about it right now. Honestly, it’s hard to know where the right place is to even start! This is a season that has both Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep as guest stars, and that’s before you get into the question of what happened to Charles, Mabel, and Oliver over the course of the time jump.

There is a big mystery to dive into when it comes to Rudd’s character of Ben and of course, we’re super-hyped over that. We are also very curious to learn when the series will be coming back…

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and get to the next big question: When will we see more of Only Murders in the Building season 3 on the air? Our hope, of course, is that we see it sooner rather than later — or at the very least, the summer. The show has been a staple on the aforementioned streaming service around that time, and we tend to think that they would want to bring it back around that same period all over again.

With that being said, we do have to be aware of the fact that there could be at least some flexibility going on with the schedule, given that filming did start a tiny bit later this season as opposed to when season 2 kicked off. With that in mind, we suppose the worst case scenario is that the Steve Martin – Martin Short – Selena Gomez series is back in the fall. We can’t see us being stuck waiting longer than that, though. This is not a show that takes a ridiculously long time to film; its episodes are short, and it doesn’t have the sort of special effects that really merit post-production taking a long time.

Pending some disaster, you will return to the Arconia later this year — let’s just hope the show lives up to the hype!

What do you think is the worst-case scenario for Only Murders in the Building season 3?

