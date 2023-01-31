Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: February talk

As we get into the month of February, what could that mean when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 3? We’d certainly love for there to be some more good news on the show’s future!

After all, wasn’t February such a pleasant surprise when it comes to news on the Hulu series? Not only did we learn that filming was officially underway, but Meryl Streep is going to be a part of the cast! This is not something that we remotely predicted and yet, we tend to think that so much good stuff could be coming as a result.

So can we anticipate there being just as much news on Only Murders in the Building during the month of February? We think it’s pretty hard to top everything we just learned, but of course we’re fine with the show giving it a good effort! We’d love to see something else come out when it comes to casting, but there may not be too much else to share.

Meanwhile, we certainly don’t think that we’re going to be learning a season 3 premiere date anytime soon. At the moment, the best-case scenario could be that we learn about the show’s return in the spring, and we end up getting it again in the summer. Remember that this is not some special-effects heavy series that takes a ridiculously long amount of time to make and then piece together in post-production. We do tend to think that there could be a reasonably quick turnaround — or, at the very least, this is what we’re currently hoping for.

The only thing we really expect over the next month are some fun new teases featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. If we get that, we tend to think we’ll be happy.

What do you think we could learn when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 3 over the course of February?

