Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: Up the ante?

The wait for an Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date is going to turn out to be a long one. That is something we can say with a certain degree of confidence.

After all, it wasn’t all that long ago that production officially kicked off! We are rather thrilled to cross off that sort of pre-release milestone, but cameras are going to be rolling for the next several months. Even if this show is a tad shorter than most others when it comes to run time, there is still a lot of work that has to be done behind the scenes to get things prepped and ready. It’s one of the reasons why season 3 will likely not be out until at least mid-summer, and it could be later than that.

So while we wait around until that point, the big question we tend to ponder is this: How much of an event is Hulu going to make this into? From the outside looking in, you have to hope that they pour their absolute all into getting the word out! This could end up being one of their most-popular shows all year, and we tend to think it’s gotten progressively bigger over time.

Also, let’s not forget that Only Murders in the Building has a couple of aces that they can use in promotion this time: Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep. The former has a Marvel movie coming out soon and the latter … well, she’s Meryl Streep. We don’t have to tell you that she’s a big deal! These castings suggest that the Steve Martin – Martin Short – Selena Gomez comedy is swinging for the fences, so let’s hope that is reflected in the end result at the end of the day.

