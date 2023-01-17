Only Murders in the Building season 3: What is Meryl Streep’s role?

Now that we know Meryl Streep is joining Only Murders in the Building season 3, let’s get to the big question: Who is she playing? This is the thing that we can’t help but wonder about already, mostly because we’re talking about arguably one of the greatest performers of all time. We don’t think she’d come on board for a couple of one-liners before saying goodbye.

It goes without saying, but this episode contains TONS of spoilers from season 2. If you’re going to keep reading, you’re okay with that…

“Her” – Who is that? Well, at the end of the season 2 finale, Charles (Steve Martin) tells Ben (Paul Rudd) “stay away from her,” and it’s not clear who he is talking about. It could be Mabel (Selena Gomez), who he’d clearly want to protect, but easily it could be someone else.

A family member – Is it possible that she’s a cousin or half-sibling who Charles never knew that he had? Based on what we know about his father, such a thing could be possible. Streep could be both this and also the “her.” Or, she could not be the her and serve as a relative for one of the other characters — including Ben. It would explain her and Rudd being on set today at around the same time to take part in the casting announcement.

A key donor to Oliver’s play – This was the setting of the murder and within that, this would make Streep’s character at the scene of the crime. Would this turn her into a suspect?

A new resident of the Arconia – This feels possible just because we don’t think the show would drift that far from the building. She could be a wacky new character, or even just a version of herself like we’ve seen with Amy Schumer and Sting through the first two seasons.

Another rival to the podcast – We already have Tina Fey as Cinda Canning — why not have someone even more noteworthy jump into this space?

