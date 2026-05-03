The Cage season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Is a betrayal ahead?

As we prepare to see The Cage season 1 episode 3 over on BBC One next week, do you want to learn more about what is ahead?

Well, first and foremost, we should go ahead and note here that relationships are going to be key. Matty and Leanne thought they had a plan with a casino but what they’ve come to learn is a little bit different: They’ve been getting money from some really bad people. That means they are already digging themselves into bigger trouble and with that in mind, who knows how everything is going to end?

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For now, let’s just look at things in the short-term. To get a few more details on what is ahead here, be sure to check out the full The Cage season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

Matty flails as Ning continues to push him. Meanwhile, Leanne and Gary bond, until he pressures Leanne to betray Matty to safeguard her family.

One thing that you do absolutely have to remember at this point is that we are already a pretty significant ways through the season. This is a show with only five episodes (at least for that). With that in mind, everything is going to have to move quickly.

Is Leanne really going to make this move? Obviously, that is the real focal point of this episode. After all, there is a real risk here that everything falls apart, but we certainly do not want that to see that so quickly. There will be time to potentially get there, and we are just curious to see if anything can continue here at all by the time this batch of episodes is over.

What did you most want to see moving into The Cage season 1 episode 3 when it airs?

Have you enjoyed the first two episodes in its totality? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates ahead, and we certainly do not want you to miss them.

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