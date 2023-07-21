The Boys season 4 premiere date: Impact of Gen V reveal

Following the big Gen V premiere date announcement earlier today, what can we hope for with The Boys season 4? We don’t blame anyone out there who has this question. after all, how can you not? This franchise has so much potential, and we say that realizing just how high the bar is for The Boys after a pretty outstanding season 3.

Of course, a dream would be to have one of these superhero satires dovetail almost directly into the other … but we recognize that this isn’t happening. What should you anticipate instead?

Well, here is at least a little bit of what we can say at present. The run of Gen V is currently slated to last until early November, which means that this will probably be the last bit of the greater Vought world that we get in this calendar year. Prime Video is almost certainly going to want to space these shows out so they at least have one for every calendar year. Even though The Boys season 4 is done filming, there is a lot of post-production work that still needs to be done. Meanwhile, the writers’ strike is keeping much of that from happening. We hope that everyone within the WGA is paid what they deserve, and the same goes for the folks at SAG-AFTRA. It remains to be seen, after all, if the cast still has any work to do on this season like ADR.

For the time being, it remains our expectation that The Boys season 4 is going to premiere at some point either in the spring or summer of next year. Meanwhile, if the spin-off is successful, we could see another season for that in early 2025 … and then maybe The Boys season 5 in late 2025 or early 2026. Sure, we’re thinking far ahead at this point, but isn’t it fun to do?

Photo: (Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

