The Boys season 4 spoilers: A big Jack Quaid tease

If you do want to hear a little bit more about The Boys season 4, why not go ahead and turn to Jack Quaid? The guy plays Hughie Campbell, and we know that he’s actually gotten to take part in all sorts of other comic-book projects recently. That includes My Adventures with Superman, where he actually gets a chance to take on the iconic role of Clark Kent.

Ultimately, Quaid is going to go from being Clark to getting right into the muck again with Vought and all of these characters when The Boys returns to Prime Video — the show has already been filmed, but we could be waiting a good while to see it. With that in mind, why not go ahead and get a few teases here and there?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

In speaking on this subject further in a new interview with Esquire, here is just some of what he had to say about what he loves about the superhero satire this time around:

It’s my favorite season we’ve ever shot. It’s a very intense season. You really get to mine the depth of every character—and it still has those What just happened?! moments. Audiences are still going to be surprised and will be really into the direction that it takes. We take some chances that I think are really awesome. It’s our best one yet.

We know that the bar is really high and yet, we believe what Jack is saying here. What is one of the most exciting things about season 4 is that really, there’s not that much known about it. Much of season 3 in advance was told under the shadow of Soldier Boy and what his presence would mean to this world. Now, that character is gone for the time being. Meanwhile, we have new characters in Firecracker and Sage that could come with their own element of surprise.

What do you think we could be seeing when it comes to Hughie on The Boys season 4?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of additional updates.

Photo: (Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







