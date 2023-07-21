The Bachelorette episode 5 spoilers: Charity and Dotun’s next date

Just in case you needed another reminder that Dotun is the current frontrunner on The Bachelorette with Charity, we’ve got it within!

For those who somehow missed it, earlier this week Dotun had a chance to go on his first one-on-one date of the season, one that had him and the show’s leading lady conquering some of their fears. Now that the setting is shifting over to New Orleans, they are getting another opportunity to spend time together — this time courtesy of a 10K.

Want to know more? Well, if you head over to Shadow and Act, you can see a sneak preview for what lies ahead … but we actually think the fact that he even has another date so soon is more important than the actual contents of the preview. It is really rare to see someone get two one-on-ones in two straight episodes, and this is where we remind you that there are some guys this season that have not received a solo date at all!

(If you are one of those guys, the best thing you can hope for is some airtime for Bachelor in Paradise — you probably don’t have any real chance of getting that final rose.)

We’ll admit that one of the first things that stands out about Dotun is how tall he is — especially compared to Charity! However, the second is that he really comes across as this kind, super-genuine person, and we really think that these two could have a great future together if he gets the final rose.

As for whether or not this actually happens, we will have to watch the show to find out! At the very least, though, we easily see him getting to the overnight date phase of the competition.

