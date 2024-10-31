Matlock season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Matty’s personal challenge

As many of you are most likely aware already, CBS’ Matlock is a show that loves to throw a lot of different challenges at its title character.

After all, we know that for a significant chunk of the season, one of the central struggles for Matty has been trying to balance out her persona and her secret life. We do think that the biggest reason she’s been effective with this is that while she’s back practicing law, nothing has hit so close to home that it could cause her real feelings to spill out. That could be changing now, mostly because there’s a case coming that will be a tad bit more personal.

With all of this in mind, is there a chance that the big secret spills out, or at least some more clues do? That is something you have to wonder, and the Matlock season 1 episode 5 synopsis has some more intel:

“Claws” – A big class-action case against the prison system hits close to home for Matty when its lead plaintiff, jailed on drug charges, relapses. Also, Matty plays matchmaker with Sarah and a girl from IT, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Nov. 7 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The thing that is so great about what this show is doing is its ability to really balance out a couple of different angles — how Matty handles the job, but also how the job impacts the rest of her life. How far is she going to go in order to get justice? We’ve already seen this put some strains on her personal life, and there is a chance things get worse before they get better.

Related – Matlock has already been renewed for a season 2!

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into Matlock season 1 episode 5 when it does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here — that is the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other coverage.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







