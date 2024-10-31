Found season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Another Gabi Mosley?

Just in case you thought that Found wouldn’t raise the stakes when it comes to tormenting Gabi Mosley, enter season 2 episode 6. After all, what happens when someone who has the same name as her ends up missing? Is this all the work of Sir, or some other force that is at play?

The one thing that definitely does feel clear at this point is that Shanola Hampton is going to have some difficult material here, but to what end? What is Sir really trying to achieve? He obviously needs to feel close to Gabi in whatever way he can, no matter what a lot of problems are.

To get a few more details now, be sure to check out the full Found season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

11/07/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The team investigates a missing girl named Gabi Mosley, but question the motivations behind her disappearance. Dhan tries to rally M&A back together. Margaret faces a setback in her search for Jaime. Sir takes interest in a missing persons case. TV-14

So how crazy are things going to get over the course of this episode? The simplest answer that we can offer here is that things will be taken up a notch. After all, we are right in the middle of November sweeps now, which we know is a pretty pivotal point when it comes to television ratings. Things are going to get incredibly more complicated as time goes on, but with some isolated cases here and there.

Now, let’s just hope that more and more viewers become aware that the show is back for another season, especially since the numbers have fallen since moving to the new timeslot on Thursday night. At least they’ve been steady for most of the season, so clearly everyone who has made the move over are still checking it out live. Others may be streaming it after, but it is hard to get ratings info on that.

