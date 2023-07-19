The Bachelorette episode 5: Charity’s last dates before hometowns

Next week on ABC you’re going to be seeing The Bachelorette episode 5, and we do think that we can go ahead and say with confidence that this one will be big.

So what is at the core of this particular episode? Well, Charity Lawson is going to be heading off to New Orleans for the final dates before hometowns and within that, the stakes are going to be higher than ever before. It seems as though we could be getting a two-on-one date and elsewhere, a number of people are going to have their own individual moments in the sun.

Want to get a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the full The Bachelorette episode 5 synopsis below:

With hometowns on the line, it’s a crucial week in New Orleans filled with unexpected dates and shocking twists. Kicking things off, Charity and one special man explore the city while learning more about each other and the challenges their relationship will face. Then, a surprising date in the bayou takes a turn as two men vie for Charity’s attention; and the next day, Charity invites one lucky man to the annual New Orleans Crescent City Classic. After a week of shake-ups, the final group date of the season is Charity’s last chance at clarity before meeting families.

So who will get the big dates? That remains to be seen, but it does feel like this season is moving at an even faster pace than usual. Can you believe that we are already close to hometown dates? How much do we even know about these people right now? We do think Dotun and Joey could be two of the favorites right now, but we will wait and see on some of this.

What do you think we are going to be seeing moving into The Bachelorette episode 5 on ABC next week?

Who do you think that Charity is going to bring to hometowns? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stay tuned for some other updates.

