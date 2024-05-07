Is FBI, FBI: International, & FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 5/7/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? How about both FBI: International and also FBI: Most Wanted after a week off for all of them?

There is a lot of good stuff to look forward to the rest of the season, and it all begins with this — there is something more on the air tonight! All three of these shows are going to be airing on Tuesday night starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and ultimately, all eyes are on International in particular. Why is that? Well, this is when Luke Kleintank is going to be leaving the show. We are hoping that there is a reasonably-happy end to the story of Scott Forrester, mostly since that will open the door for more down the road.

Without further ado, why not share synopses for all three of these episodes below?

FBI season 6 episode 11, “No One Left Behind” – The team is thrown into a highly political case after four members of the Taliban are shot and one is kidnapped in New York with no record of their entrance into the country. Having served in the U.S. Army, this case hits close to home for OA, who struggles to open up to Gemma about his past in Afghanistan, on FBI, Tuesday, May 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 3 episode 11, “Touts” – When a former member of the Irish Republican Army turned U.S. citizen is shot while in London with his son touring youth football academies, Smitty and the Fly Team work to hunt down the people responsible as the group becomes increasingly violent. While in London, Smitty pays a visit to her mother who she believes can help the team locate an old family friend who may have a connection to the case, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 11, “Radio Silence” – When two NYPD officers are gunned down by a mystery assailant while responding to a robbery, the Fugitive Task Force must act quickly to catch the culprit before more officers are targeted. Meanwhile, Barnes struggles when Charlotte wants to proceed with a divorce and threatens to relocate with the kids, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Remember that the finales for all of these shows are coming on May 21 — there could be at least some cliffhangers at the end of them!

