The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 10: Last before 2-part finale

As you get yourselves prepared to see The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 10 on Fox next week, there is one thing we would say: Brace yourselves. After all, things are going to be getting pretty darn epic moving forward, and we just hope you are prepared.

There are only three episodes left for this season, and a lot of these are going to come at you fast. After all, remember that the finale is going to be a two-episode event on Tuesday, May 21. There could be a little bit of closure there but at the same time, don’t be surprised if there is some sort of cliffhanger. That’s the sort of thing that this show does best! Of course, we want nothing but the best for Thony, but this is the sort of show that predicates that she is in almost-constant danger.

Below, you can check out the full The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 10 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead here:

After finding hidden cameras in her home, Thony attempts to get her family’s normal life back by turning down a powerful offer from Ramona. Meanwhile, Jorge proposes a new money-laundering venture to Nadia. Then, Ramona and Jorge’s properties are searched by the FBI after Russo obtains a warrant against them in the all-new “Smoke and Mirrors” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Tuesday, May 14 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-310) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Ultimately, we understand that Thony wants to make things normal — why shouldn’t she? This is a character who has done whatever she can in order to protect those she loves. It just all feels so fleeting, and there always could be a concern that comes along with that. After all, what is Ramona going to think after the fact? There are, after all, plenty of characters within this sort of world that have a reaction to being told no…

