The Bachelorette episode 5 promo teases shocking Charity finale

Next week on ABC you are going to have a chance to see The Bachelorette episode 5, but the latest preview went far beyond that. Just on the basis of what we saw in the promo last night, it seems like there could be a few unexpected twists at the end of this season.

So where do we start? How about with the possibility that someone is going to return after being eliminated? (We’re not referring to Brayden from last night.) The preview strongly alludes to that, just as it also suggests that Charity could send home someone who she still loves — that could lead to her questioning her own choice, and that would allow us to get an unexpected end to her story.

Of course, here is where we should note that a lot of this stuff is still very much theoretical. After all, remember here that this show loves absolutely nothing more than to misdirect you and/or make you think that one thing is true when it is not. It would not be much of a shock at all to learn that we are being led astray on purpose, and that the end of the season has been predictable for a good while now.

On the surface, you could easily say that Dotun is the favorite after what we saw tonight. He and Charity clearly have a great connection and he comes across as kind and romantic. Does this mean that the road forward for the two of them will be perfect? Far from it! Yet, he’s someone who we are fairly encouraged by right now and we are eager to see what the road ahead looks like.

We just hope that Charity really does find someone at the end of all this — she has seemed happy in her press interviews, so that’s a start, right?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

