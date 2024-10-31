Elsbeth season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Vanessa Williams to appear
We always think that there are some reasons to get excited for an upcoming episode of Elsbeth, but what stands out next week? Well, season 2 episode 4 has a couple of things that we are pretty stoked about from the get-go.
So, where do we start? How about with the fact that this entire story seems to be an homage to some classic jewel heist movies? There is a reason why “Elsbeth’s Eleven” is the title for it. Also, you are going to have a great guest star (as per usual) in the form of Vanessa Williams. This is yet another example of what this show does best — it doesn’t really have to reinvent itself so long as they can keep churning out stories that are this unique and creative.
To get a little more insight on what more is coming, just check out the full Elsbeth season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:
“Elsbeth’s Eleven” – While investigating the death of an employee at New York’s most exclusive jewelry store, Elsbeth and the team uncover plans for a gala heist orchestrated by a chic VIP customer (Vanessa Williams), on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Nov. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Of course, we tend to think that this will set the stage for a few fun stories that we get through the rest of the year! A lot has been reported already when it comes to getting to see Vanessa Bayer for the Christmas episode, but there’s a lot of good stuff coming up before that as well! If this show can keep up the quality of storytelling and the size of its current audience, a season 3 renewal feels largely like a sure thing.
What do you most want to see moving into Elsbeth season 2 episode 4 when it arrives next week?
Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.