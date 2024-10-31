Elsbeth season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Vanessa Williams to appear

We always think that there are some reasons to get excited for an upcoming episode of Elsbeth, but what stands out next week? Well, season 2 episode 4 has a couple of things that we are pretty stoked about from the get-go.

So, where do we start? How about with the fact that this entire story seems to be an homage to some classic jewel heist movies? There is a reason why “Elsbeth’s Eleven” is the title for it. Also, you are going to have a great guest star (as per usual) in the form of Vanessa Williams. This is yet another example of what this show does best — it doesn’t really have to reinvent itself so long as they can keep churning out stories that are this unique and creative.

To get a little more insight on what more is coming, just check out the full Elsbeth season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Elsbeth’s Eleven” – While investigating the death of an employee at New York’s most exclusive jewelry store, Elsbeth and the team uncover plans for a gala heist orchestrated by a chic VIP customer (Vanessa Williams), on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Nov. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we tend to think that this will set the stage for a few fun stories that we get through the rest of the year! A lot has been reported already when it comes to getting to see Vanessa Bayer for the Christmas episode, but there’s a lot of good stuff coming up before that as well! If this show can keep up the quality of storytelling and the size of its current audience, a season 3 renewal feels largely like a sure thing.

What do you most want to see moving into Elsbeth season 2 episode 4 when it arrives next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







