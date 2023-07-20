Outlander season 7 episode 6 video: Young Ian, Rachel, and Rollo!

Are you ready to check out Outlander season 7 episode 6 on Starz? It is going to be here in just a matter of hours, but we are happy to set the stage further within! That’s especially the case when it comes to Rachel Hunter, Young Ian Murray, and everyone’s favorite dog in Rollo, who all have a role in the latest preview for the series.

If you head over to Twitter, you can see a new scene in which Young Ian offers Rollo to stay with Rachel as a means of comfort and protection whenever she needs it. Remember that she and her brother Denzell are currently in action helping the front lines who get injured during the Revolutionary War. Also, it seems pretty clear at this point that Rachel is also a love interest for Young Ian, and there is no denying the chemistry that is already here for the two.

So are they destined to go the distance? We don’t want to spoil anything that is in the books within this piece, but it does at least feel like Young Ian, Rachel, and William are all involved in a love triangle to some extent. The problem that William is running into here, beyond his allegiance, is the obvious mutual feelings that exist with the other two characters.

We are hoping that we will continue to see this story blossom further throughout most of Outlander season 5, largely due to the fact that this show does a good epic love story better than almost anyone. Isn’t there almost constantly a new one surfacing almost every season? Given that so many other couples are fairly settled at this point, we do think it helps to introduce some new elements and prospective couples, as well.

Speaking of couples, get ready for Jamie and Claire in this episode to prepare for a significant battle in the Revolutionary War. Meanwhile, Roger and Bree could get some answers about a simmering mystery in their own timeline.

