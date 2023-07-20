Outlander season 7 episode 6: Chris Fulton on Rob Cameron

As so many of you out there know already, Outlander season 7 episode 6 is coming your way in just a matter of hours. With that in mind, why not hear from a particularly notable name in advance?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a video courtesy of Starz that features Sophie Skelton alongside a new cast member in Chris Fulton, who may be familiar to a number of people already! After all, he has appeared on such other super-popular shows as Bridgerton and The Witcher and here, he is playing quite the adversarial role in Rob Cameron.

So what have we learned about this man already? Well, first and foremost, that there are some pretty dastardly individuals in just about every era of this show and every continent. This is a man who has already been responsible for treating Brianna like garbage upon taking her new job, and there may be some other rather shocking things coming down the road here. Those who are familiar with the books are likely aware of at least some of this already.

So just how crazy are things going to get for Rob? Well, the video does not give it all away, but just from the nature of how Fulton and Skelton discuss what lies ahead, you can probably guess that the most shocking stuff is still very much ahead. We hope that you are prepared for that, as well as some other potentially shocking stuff that is happening with Roger and Bree in the 20th century. After all, there has been some mysterious stuff happening around Lallybroch already; isn’t it fair to assume at this point that a lot of that is going to continue? Until there is an answer, why would things change?

Remember that after tonight, there are only two more stories to go until a long hiatus arrives. Prepare yourselves…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Outlander now, including other details on what’s ahead

What do you think we will see from Rob Cameron on Outlander season 7 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates down the road.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







