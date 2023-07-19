Outlander season 7 episode 6 spoilers: The Battle of Saratoga

If it was not already clear to a lot of people out there, Outlander season 7 episode 6 on Friday is going to be a hugely important one. We are getting near the end of the season and by virtue of that, things are going to get more and more intense.

So what are we talking about here? Well, for starters, Jamie and Claire are going to be making even more important decisions about where they stand amidst the grand scheme of things, especially with the Battle of Saratoga right on the horizon. Once upon a time, it felt like Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s characters were set on taking Young Ian back to Scotland and fulfilling a promise; however, times are changing.

In a new sneak peek for this episode over at TV Insider, you can see Jamie and Claire discussing the current circumstances in front of them, including the looming battle that Jamie feels he must be a part of. Claire does not remember all the finer details from history (who does when they are an adult?), but she knows that this was a pivotal turning point in the American Revolution. This is 100% the case, and of course Jamie would want to do what he can to make sure that history is cemented.

Also, there is no denying that there are few leaders of men quite like Jamie Fraser. He will do whatever he can to help those close to him.

We are ready for this battle to be a huge part of the upcoming episodes — or at the very least, for this particular storyline. We cannot forget that in the “present,” there is still a lot happening for Roger and Bree. We don’t think you have to be a book reader to assume that Outlander probably will find a way to connect these two timelines again; the primary question here is how exactly that is going to come about.

Related – Do you want to get some other information as we prepare for Outlander this Friday?

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into Outlander season 7 episode 6?

Be sure to share now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







