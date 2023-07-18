Outlander season 7 episode 6: Sam Heughan on Jamie’s struggle

As some of you may be familiar at this point, Outlander season 7 episode 6 is coming to Starz later this week and there are many struggles at the core of it. What is the big one? Well, that is as simple as just trying to see what happens for Jamie Fraser now that the Revolutionary War is underway.

It would be one thing for him to simply just do battle here, as that is something that the highlander has done on so many occasions before. The big problem now is simply a matter of him potentially squaring off against his own son William, who does not know of his true parentage.

Speaking to TV Insider recently, Sam Heughan himself made it clear that Jamie and Claire have a lot of problems still to come, and strategically there are a lot of different choices that they still have to make:

“They are in the eye of the storm. It’s the biggest hurricane they’ve ever met. The War of Independence … They’re trying to maneuver themselves strategically between different sides.”

By the end of this upcoming episode at least part of the picture will become clearer, but all of it? Well, that’s a completely different thing. Our hope here in general is just that we have a chance coming up to see Jamie deal continue to deal emotionally with these circumstances. He and Claire lost Faith, they lost Brianna to another time, and we don’t think he wants to consider the possibility of losing William. At a certain point he could be at his breaking point, and that is something serious to watch.

Do we think that Claire is going to be his rock moving forward? Certainly, as she has always been. The two have needed each other constantly through this process and we don’t think that is going to change.

