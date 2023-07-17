Outlander season 7 episode 6: The Roger, Bree mystery

As we prepare ourselves to see Outlander season 7 episode 6, doesn’t it feel as though Roger and Bree have one of the most intriguing storylines? On paper, you can argue that the two are figuring out how to live their normal lives in 20th century Scotland. However, that is before you realize / remember that some weird stuff is happening around Lallybroch. Things are going missing, and beyond that Jemmy seems to be learning things that he should otherwise not know.

What is going on here? Within the world of the show, this remains somewhat of a mystery, but we tend to think that it’s going to give Roger a lot to do over the course of the next few episodes in particular. (Warning: Book spoilers ahead.)

In the source material, we know already that this storyline puts a chain of events in motion that eventually leads to Roger and Bree’s son going missing, and the former heading back to the past in order to find him. We’ve seen some deviations already within the show, so we don’t want to guarantee anything here. Nonetheless, a big chunk of this story could make time travel a little more complicated.

If there is one big of evidence that the show could be following at least some elements of the books, it is that episode 7 is titled “A Practical Guide for Time-Travelers.” That certainly suggests that a big part of the story is going to be tied around more of the rules of how all of this works.

To date, it’s clear that there are only a few things about moving to time we can say with confidence, at least when it comes to Outlander the show — it requires gemstones, not everyone can do it, and there is always a great personal risk. It is one of the reasons why Roger and Bree can’t go back and forth to see Jamie and Claire.

Related – Be sure to get some additional news regarding Outlander, and what you can anticipate with the schedule

What do you think we are going to see play out over Outlander season 7 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned here for some other information we don’t want you missing.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







