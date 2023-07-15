Outlander season 7: Small hiatus coming before part 1 finale

For those of you who are wanting a sense of that the rest of the Outlander season 7 schedule is going to be, how about we go ahead and lend a helping hand?

First and foremost, we should note that there is another episode coming on Friday, July 21, and the same goes for July 28. Given that there are only eight installments in the first part of this season, these will set the stage for what should be a really important midseason finale.

So, when is that key installment going to air? Well, you may have to wait a little while longer than you first anticipated. Starz revealed this past week that season 7 episode 8 “Turning Points” is going to air / stream on August 11. Why take a week off on August 4? We wish we could offer some sort of scientific explanation for it, but it’s just something that Starz tends to do a lot of the time with their shows. It may be to allow viewers time to catch up, or just to keep everyone subscribed a little while longer.

To get a few details about what is ahead in this episode, you can go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Jamie fights in the pivotal Second Battle of Saratoga. Roger and Brianna search for Jemmy.

Will there be a cliffhanger ending?

Let’s just say that this feels likely. Why wouldn’t the producers want this? They likely knew far in advance that there would be a long hiatus between part 1 and part 2, so we anticipate some sort of big ending here that keeps everyone wondering about the future for a while. It’s also worth remembering that for a good chunk of season 7, the writers thought that this would be the final one. With this, we imagine even more big, creative swings than ever before. Get yourself set accordingly.

Related – Solving a big Young Ian mystery on Outlander season 7

What do you think about Outlander making us wait a little bit longer for season 7 episode 8?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







