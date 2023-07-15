Outlander season 7 episode 5: Author on Ian James mystery

Is Swiftest of Lizards, a.k.a. Ian James, the son of Young Ian Murray on Outlander season 7? This is a mystery that goes beyond the show, as there was so much ambiguity about it within the Diana Gabaldon source material once upon a time.

So do we finally have an answer to that question? Well, even that is complicated. Because the book and the show are two separate entities, we’re inclined to think that the former is still open to interpretation. However, in an interview with Parade about episode 5, Gabaldon notes that within the context of the show, Swiftest of Lizards being given an English name, plus also his appearance, are strong hints of the child’s parentage:

“Well, this is the show choosing to be explicit, where the book isn’t—their privilege … Also choosing to give the kid an English name, rather than the Mohawk name he eventually has in the book. (Not that I blame them for doing that, as the Mohawk name is rather long, and abbreviates to “Lizard.”) But yes, we’re led to believe that this boy is indeed Ian’s biological son—though given the adorable, fair, fluffy-haired little boy they cast for the part (and his mother’s remarks about him entering Ian’s white world), there can’t be much doubt.”

All of this is, of course, a reminder that Outlander the show and the books in the series cannot be viewed as the same exact thing. They follow similar storylines, but there are going to be diversions and we anticipate more of that entering the eighth and final season. The producers have already said that the show will have a different ending than the books, which makes some sense given that Book 10 of Gabaldon’s series is not out yet and there is no desire to step on the toes of what she has planned.

For now, though, one Young Ian mystery is solved — at least for the Starz drama. We will see what happens the rest of the way.

What do you think about Ian James being 100% Young Ian’s son on Outlander season 7?

