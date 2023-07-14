Outlander season 7 episode 6 promo: Can Scotland wait?

Are you ready to check out Outlander season 7 episode 6 on Starz next week? Well, things are about to get so much more intense, and the promo that aired last night reflects that.

After all, think about where things stand at the moment? In the past, we are now in a situation where the war is intensifying, and Jamie and Claire have already found themselves in a spot where they have to think a lot about where they stand.

What Jamie has realized is that for now, going back to Scotland will have to wait. He realizes how important his leadership and his skills are, and also how they are at a turning point now within the American Revolution. He and Young Ian both are more important than ever.

Meanwhile, in the present we are going to continue to see Brianna continue to figure out how to succeed in her new job as plant inspector, and we know that it hasn’t been easy for her. We do think that there were at least a few positive steps forward at the end of episode 5, but how can you be confident that anything is going to last moving forward there? We anticipate that there are going to be a great deal of highs and lows for her in this spot moving forward, and that’s without even noting some of the strange stuff that is happening around Lallybroch.

Are Roger and Bree really more safe in the present than they would be in the past? This is a question that has been bandied about already, and we do tend to think that there is some sort of good reason for this that as of right now, is pretty darn difficult to ignore. With that in mind, we’re going to do our best to not do that at all.

Is there anything you are most hoping to see at present entering Outlander season 7 episode 6?

