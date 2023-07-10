Outlander season 7 part 2 premiere date: Does Starz have a plan?

We know that there are still four episodes to go in part 1, but why not go ahead and talk Outlander season 7 part 2 on Starz? What can you expect when it comes to the second half of the season at present?

So far, the network has been careful to keep a lot of the story under wraps for this particular part of the story, which has already been filmed. We tend to think that most of the footage shown off so far has been from the first half of the season, and they are holding a lot of their cards close to the vest. Heck, in a lot of ways the network may be treating this almost as a totally separate season! Hey, eight episodes is long enough to be a standard season in its own right these days. Just remember here that The Last of Us season 1 was only nine installments overall.

For now, what we know is that season 7 part 2 will be coming next year … but at what point? We do think it will be strategically placed in a way to make the break between these episodes and season 8 not so insufferable, while also not making it SO far from the first half that it doesn’t seem connected to that at all. With that in mind, we would say to prepare for either a winter or a spring release. There is no timeframe in which season 8 will officially premiere as of yet, but we personally expect it to come back in 2025.

So when will a part 2 premiere date actually be confirmed? It’s possible that after season 7 episode 8, Starz will at least give us a window. However, we tend to think that they will make us wait a little bit longer to get something specific — think a little bit later this year.

Oh, and don’t be surprised if episode 8 ends on a cliffhanger, just to make the hiatus all the more painful.

